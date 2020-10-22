The city of Moscow is engaging the services of Precision Concrete Cutting to remove many of the tripping hazards on sidewalks downtown, according to a city news release.
The project will start Monday and is expected to be complete within the week.
During the project, the city asks adjacent property owners to keep their doors and windows closed should a technician be working outside. Owners of vehicles parked in the immediate area may wish to move them to another location. Noise, dust and possible debris can be expected during the sidewalk repair process.
For questions about the schedule or concerns, contact Precision Concrete Cutting at (253) 848-1685. For project specific questions, contact the Moscow Engineering Division at (208) 883-7034.
For Americans with Disabilities Act accessible assistance or if the project is impacting the ability to access public services, call the environmental justice representative at (208) 883-7600 or email ejaccessibility@ci.moscow.id.us.