Opportunities Unlimited Inc. Thrift Store in downtown Moscow will close at the end of February, store manager Dan Boyd said.
The store, which opened in May 2017 next to Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub on South Main Street, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Boyd said a lack of customers and a high cost for rent — OUI leases the Main Street space — are the reasons for closing.
OUI is a private nonprofit organization “for the purpose of providing evaluation, training, employment, education, placement and support services to individuals with emotional, physical and developmental disabilities, including people with severe disabilities and people who are disadvantaged,” according to its website.
OUI has an office in Moscow, Lewiston and Grangeville, and its only other thrift store is in Lewiston. The Moscow office, 119 E. Fourth St., will remain open.
“It’s a shame that there’s not going to be a thrift store downtown,” Boyd said. “There’s a lot of people with mobility issues and the bus comes downtown. And a lot of people just cannot go from where the bus goes at WinCo to the other thrift stores out there, so there’s a whole population here that will be hurting because we don’t have access to affordable clothing and goods.”