Downtown Pullman’s master plan discussed

Narrower streets, back-in, angled parking and slightly taller buildings were just some of the suggestions to enhance downtown Pullman that were presented in a workshop Wednesday evening at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center.
Known as a “charrette,” the collaborative, community workshop was led by consultants and architects who are helping to draft a master plan for the city’s downtown corridor. In the workshop’s first day, these professionals guided a discussion about the strengths and weaknesses of the downtown space. Attendees submitted suggestions to address some of these issues at the end of the meeting, which were then refined and fleshed out for discussion Wednesday night.
The team produced six areas that could be improved upon, which they called “major moves,” including making downtown an “accessible, people-centric activity center,” and defining and expanding just what the downtown “core” really is.
“The purpose of these major moves is a lively and successful downtown,” said Brian Scott of BDS, the consultant hired by the city in May to create a master plan for downtown Pullman.
Among the most discussed recommendations were proposals meant to “tame the streets” in and around the corridor. Recommendations included narrowing Main Street to two lanes and installing back-in, angled parking along the north side of the roadway with an elevated bike lane between parked cars and the sidewalk. The plan would create 17 additional parking spaces between Paradise Street and Grand Avenue, said Phil Hovee of the Vancouver-based consulting firm E.D. Hovee and Co.
Hovee said the back-in parking spaces are safer for drivers and pedestrians, and the spaces will also serve to insulate the bike lane and walkway from traffic. He said when making design recommendations along the roadway, the team aspired to a “complete streets” model.
“What that concept is in a nutshell is a street isn’t just for a vehicle, it’s for everybody, whether you’re on a bike, in a wheelchair, on foot (or) in a scooter,” Hovee said. “That idea underpins what we’ve shown here.”
Other suggestions included creating new bikeways to connect already valuable, thriving “gems” — development showcasing the city’s relationship to nearby rivers and implementing design standards that would guide future development to be cohesive with the downtown space. They also recommended more mixed-use buildings that include residential and commercial space.
Scott said he expects many of these projects could be completed or well underway within five years, but it will require strong, consistent support and guidance from city leaders.
“That’s a lot of stuff and this is a town that has not that much capacity or that much history for making a lot of major moves at the same time — so how are we going to get that done?” Scott said. “The answer ... is leadership.”
Scott said the team’s next move will be to refine ideas presented Wednesday night into a draft report, which will be delivered to the steering committee directing the creation of the master plan. He said an 80 percent complete draft of the master plan will be ready some time in November, with a finalized version expected in February.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.