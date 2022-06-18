Dressed to Impress

Faculty and staff at Moscow Middle School bid farewell to longtime shop teacher JD Poulos (center, gray T-shirt) last week. Poulos is leaving his teaching position at the school after 15 years. Coworkers are wearing the colorful shirts, handmade by his mother, Poulos wore every day to school.

Faculty and staff at Moscow Middle School bid farewell to longtime shop teacher JD Poulos (center, gray T-shirt) last week. Poulos is leaving his teaching position at the school after 15 years. Coworkers are wearing the colorful shirts, handmade by his mother, Poulos wore every day to school.

Tags

Recommended for you