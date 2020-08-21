Drilling will begin today at the rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins to further repair a slope that collapsed July 3 and July 10, choking off the state’s main north-south arterial.
The drilling to remove unstable material from the hillside is the first stage of a project to reinforce the rock face at milepost 188. The process also will involve controlled blasting and reinforcing the slope and is planned to be completed by October, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department. Crews will rebuild the rock berm to catch debris during blasting and shield traffic from unexpected rockfall.
Jared Hopkins, operations engineer for the project, said drivers won’t be affected until blasting begins in early September.
About 14,000 cubic yards of material will be removed by dynamite in one blast. At that time, there will be no access through the area on the detour route around the base of the slide or on Old Pollock Road on the opposite side of the river. The department said more information will be released when a final date for blasting is set.
After blasting, crews will clear the detour around the base of the slide. Geotechnical experts will dislodge any loose material before using steel bolts to secure the remaining rock in place. Wire fencing will be positioned to cover the surfaces between bolts, and drains will be installed.
“Reinforcing the slope with bolts and fencing will be the most time-consuming task but will not impact traffic,” Hopkins said.
Once work on the rock face is complete, contractors will dismantle the berm, repair the highway and remove the detour around the base of the slide.
Hopkins said drivers should expect intermittent closures on the highway or Old Pollock Road over the next two months. Traffic will be alternated between the two routes with a complete closure expected only on the day of the blasting.
Repairs are expected to cost about $3 million and will be completed by Scarsella Brothers Inc., from Seattle.
Anyone wishing more information may download the 511 app to check for the latest conditions.
