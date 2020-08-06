Moscow Kiwanis will have its annual school supply donation drive, ‘Stuff the Bus,’ Aug. 13-15 in the Palouse Mall parking lot near Staples. Collection hours will be from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
Each year through Stuff the Bus, the Kiwanis solicit donations of school supplies from the public to be used by students in the free- and reduced-lunch program in the Moscow School District. It is anticipated the number of those students will be even greater because of holdbacks, COVID-19 business closures and shutdowns.
In addition to “normal” school supplies, there is a particular need for items such as hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, face masks, water bottles and large ziploc bags.
Monetary donations will be used to purchase supplies not otherwise donated. Contributions may be brought to the bus, or mailed to Moscow Kiwanis, P. O. Box 8242, Moscow ID 83843. For further information, call (208) 882-2789.