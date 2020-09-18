A drive-up flu vaccination clinic will be available throughout October outside of Sid’s Pharmacy on the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
PRH, Sid’s Pharmacy and Palouse Medical are working together to provide the clinic, which will be offered on weekends.
The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, and 24. The Oct. 10 clinic is for adults only. The clinic will also be open for special hours from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Patients of Pullman Family Medicine, Palouse Medical and Palouse Pediatrics are asked to call their doctor’s office to make an appointment for the drive-up clinic.
Those not a patient of these medical clinics can come to drive-up clinic and be vaccinated by Sid’s Pharmacy. This option is not free. Insurance will be billed and most health insurances cover the cost of the flu vaccine.