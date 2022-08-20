Driven to Better Health

The Auto Dealers for Health program this year celebrates 10 years of partnership with Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet dealerships in Pullman. Since 2012, the program has raised more than $250,000 in funds for Pullman Regional Hospital. With every new or used car ordered or purchased from these two local dealerships in August, $100 is donated to the hospital. Pictured here are, left to right, Fran Amend (owner of Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet), Scott Adams (Pullman Regional Hospital CEO), Rueben Mayes (Pullman Regional Hospital chief development and external relations officer), and Michael Wysup (owner of Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram).
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Lewiston mother, daughter charged with murder
- Man charged with aggravated battery makes first court appearance
- Wildfire shuts down section of Highway 195 south of Spokane
- Mother, daughter appear on murder charge
- 71-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Latah County
- Water supply report suggests diversion projects on Paradise Creek and Palouse River
- Colfax home destroyed by fire
- Kendrick man arrested after alleged shooting
- Aspen Heights improves accommodations for displaced residents
- Humane Society of the Palouse to hold Clear the Shelters event