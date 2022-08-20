Driven to Better Health

The Auto Dealers for Health program this year celebrates 10 years of partnership with Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Chipman &amp; Taylor Chevrolet dealerships in Pullman. Since 2012, the program has raised more than $250,000 in funds for Pullman Regional Hospital. With every new or used car ordered or purchased from these two local dealerships in August, $100 is donated to the hospital. Pictured here are, left to right, Fran Amend, owner of Chipman &amp; Taylor Chevrolet; Scott Adams, Pullman Regional Hospital CEO; Rueben Mayes, Pullman Regional Hospital chief development and external relations officer; and Michael Wysup, owner of Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

