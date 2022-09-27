A driver was injured Monday afternoon in a rollover crash a mile west of Pullman on Pullman Albion Road.
According to a statement from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe she was driving her Toyota Prius at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle. She crossed over into the opposite lane of travel and drove off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll several times.