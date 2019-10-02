The Latah County driver’s license office in Moscow will be closed Thursday so employees can attend a yearly training.
The office, at 200 S. Almon St., Suite 102, will re-open Friday.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Latah County driver’s license office in Moscow will be closed Thursday so employees can attend a yearly training.
The office, at 200 S. Almon St., Suite 102, will re-open Friday.