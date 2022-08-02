The driver of a Pullman Disposal Service garbage truck was still considered to be in critical condition Monday after the truck he was driving Thursday rolled over on U.S. Highway 195 after a technical failure.
The garbage truck, driven by Richard Becker, of Post Falls, Idaho, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 195 north of Pullman when the front right tire on the vehicle failed. The truck veered to the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch near milepost 23 at 1:11 p.m.
The 60-year-old driver was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after the incident.
Washington State Patrol trooper Caleb Hudson said he was one of the first people on the scene and found Becker unconscious, unresponsive and he didn’t have a pulse. EMTs arrived and performed life-saving measures including CPR, and used an AED to shock his heart back into rhythm. Hudson said they were able to get a pulse on the scene, and that Becker had a pacemaker, which EMTs believed had failed because it was due to be replaced.
Hudson deduced the tire had scalloped, meaning the sidewalls of the tire had burst. He said he observed tire friction marks on the roadway, and it appeared Becker applied brakes after the tire blew, which showed he was still conscious during the crash.
Hudson said when a tire blows, the vehicle will go in the direction of the damaged tire. As the truck crashed into the ditch, the garbage bed portion of the vehicle separated from the cab and hit the dirt embankment on the northbound shoulder.
The truck twisted during the collision, and the driver’s side of the cab was on the ground facing southbound in the northbound ditch. Becker remained in the vehicle after the crash and officers indicated he was wearing both a shoulder and lap seat belt.
Hudson said the driver is still in the hospital and that he is awake. Hudson said Becker is able to blink and has some minor movements and reaction times.
Two Pullman ambulances arrived at the scene, as well as three vehicles from Fire District 12, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Department and a game warden in the area, according to Hudson.
The truck is still at the scene, Hudson said, primarily because it is so heavy. Earlier, a Class A tow truck tried to remove the vehicle but failed. A crane from Spokane and lowboy trailers are expected to extract the truck from the ditch.