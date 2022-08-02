The driver of a Pullman Disposal Service garbage truck was still considered to be in critical condition Monday after the truck he was driving Thursday rolled over on U.S. Highway 195 after a technical failure.

The garbage truck, driven by Richard Becker, of Post Falls, Idaho, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 195 north of Pullman when the front right tire on the vehicle failed. The truck veered to the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch near milepost 23 at 1:11 p.m.

The 60-year-old driver was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after the incident.

