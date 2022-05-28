Drivers can expect significant delays all summer on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane as crews work to fix a stretch of the highway.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, crews will be replacing cracked and damaged concrete panels along a 10-mile stretch of the highway between the Cashup Flatts Weigh Station and the State Route 271 interchange in Whitman County.
The project begins Tuesday and is expected to last through September.
Work on this project will begin in both the south and northbound lanes in an area that includes a passing lane, which will remain open for alternating one-way traffic. Work will then be performed one lane at a time, starting with the southbound lane.
Travelers looking to use State Route 27 as an alternate route between Spokane and Pullman can also expect delays between Garfield and Rockford because of an ongoing chip seal project. That work has already started.
Work will move to the various sections for pavement repair and chip sealing of the roadway. Drivers can expect delays with a pilot car guiding them through the work zones. Delays can last up to 15 minutes.