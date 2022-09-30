The University of Idaho homecoming football game is right around the corner, with the Vandals set to host Northern Colorado on Saturday evening.

The other homecoming events pick up tonight, with the serpentine (8 p.m.), bonfire and royalty crownings (8:30 p.m.), and fireworks and drone show (9:15 p.m.) on tap.

Starting at 10 a.m. today, there will be a blood drive in the First Floor Lounge of the Teaching and Learning Center. The UI volleyball match against Eastern Washington starts at 5 p.m. in Memorial Gym on campus.

