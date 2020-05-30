Two 19-year-olds were arrested late Thursday night after deputies allegedly found cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and marijuana in a vehicle in downtown Colfax.
Deputies initially stopped the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Thursday for a seatbelt violation. They determined 19-year-old Immanuel Jackson, of Clarkston, had an active felony arrest warrant.
Deputes also allegedly observed a mason jar of marijuana in plain sight inside the car. All the occupants of the car were younger than 21.
With a search warrant, deputies allegedly discovered marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and approximately $745 cash. Deputies also allegedly located a loaded firearm in the vehicle during the search.
During the investigation, one of the passengers in the vehicle, 19-year-old Kylie Colvin, of Spokane, allegedly admitted the narcotics and firearm belonged to her.
Colvin was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jackson was booked on the felony failure to comply warrant and driving with a suspended license. The other passenger was released without charges.