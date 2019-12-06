The Palouse experienced one of the driest Novembers in its history but the next three months could be wetter and warmer than normal.
The National Weather Service in Spokane reported Pullman saw its fourth driest November (0.44 inches of precipitation) since records were first kept in 1893. The city’s normal November precipitation is 2.29 inches and its record driest was 0.02 inches in 1929.
Moscow recorded its ninth driest November — also since 1893 — with 0.79 inches falling. Moscow averages 3.61 inches, and its record driest was also in 1929 when 0.04 inches fell.
Jon Fox, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the dry weather was primarily because of a strong ridge of high pressure from the coast that deflected moisture mainly to the east and south of the region.
According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, the Palouse is leaning toward — with a 33 percent to 40 percent chance — above average temperatures from Nov. 21, 2019, to Feb. 21, 2020. The same percentage probability range can be said for above average precipitation, which includes snow and rain, for the area during the three-month period.
The lack of November rain had little effect on winter wheat.
Shawn O’Connell, specialty crop manager at Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative in Genesee, said September and October precipitation softened the negative impacts November’s precipitation deficit had on winter wheat on the Palouse.
O’Connell said winter wheat in the area is typically planted between the middle of September and the end of October, so the September and October rains should have allowed the crop to germinate and get established in the ground. Winter wheat is harvested late July through August.
He said he hopes it snows this month and in January to cover and insulate the crop from cold temperatures, which, if cold enough, can kill winter wheat.
If this winter is warmer and wetter than normal, that would be a plus for the crop, O’Connell said.
A wetter winter could mean more time spent on the road for local snow plow operators.
But so far, Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said city streets have not been plowed, which is unusual at this point in the season. He said crews have de-iced roads but still not at the usual frequency.
Based on the mild late-fall weather so far and what is predicted, Gardes said he expects Pullman’s snow plows to be used less often than in the past — which would save money in the city’s street fund — but the weather can change at anytime.
Just take last year.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor of public works and services, did not care to estimate how much Moscow snow plows would be used this winter.
Last winter, no significant snow fell in the city until February, when he said 47 inches fell in 21 days, almost reaching Moscow’s annual average of 49.5 inches.
“It can come, and it can come fast,” Palmer said.
He said Moscow averages 15 inches of snow in December.
City crews in the past have even had to remove snow berms from downtown to make room for the Light Up the Night Parade, which will not be the case for the annual parade tonight.
“While we certainly keep a close eye on the forecast when it comes to that sort of stuff, we always have to be kind of ready for anything because you never know what kind of curveball Mother Nature is going to throw at you,” Palmer said.
He said mild winters can be a boon to Moscow’s street fund but even in years when snow accumulation is low, anti-icing and de-icing are expensive procedures, so costs can still be as high as a heavy snowfall year.
The Inland Northwest has the highest cost for road salt in the entire country because shipping costs are so high because of its isolated location, Palmer said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.