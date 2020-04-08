A large commercial dryer started a fire Tuesday afternoon at La Quinta Inn & Suites on the west side of Moscow, according to Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson.
Nickerson said firefighters contained the blaze to the dryer but smoke spread throughout the west wing of the building on all three floors. The hotel, located on Warbonnet Drive near Walmart, was evacuated and there were no injuries.
Nickerson said his department received the call at about 3:20 p.m. and firefighters were on scene for about one and a half hours. He said guests were allowed to return to their rooms and the hotel is still open.