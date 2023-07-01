Dubious purchases were few

Idaho Governor Brad Little discusses his first 100 days in office during a meeting with press Monday at the Lewis and Clark Discovery Center of Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.

The State Board of Education’s review of an embattled educational grant program found that less than 1% of total purchases made under it were ineligible.

The internal review, released Friday afternoon, is separate from the independent review that Gov. Brad Little requested earlier this month; Little wrote to board of education leaders asking for a full financial audit of the Empowering Parents grant program over concerns that taxpayer funds may have gone to improper purchases, Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News reported.

The program provides $1,000 grants to families of Idaho students for specified educational expenses. The internal review concluded that approximately 0.57% of grant funds spent were deemed ineligible and will need to be reimbursed to the state, according to the report. The review also found an additional 8% of purchases needed more information to make a determination.

