Duck friend

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Cody Muir attempts to feed the last of his son’s sweet potato and carrot bar to a duck Wednesday at Sunnyside Park in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Cody Muir attempts to feed the last of his son’s sweet potato and carrot bar to a duck Wednesday at Sunnyside Park in Pullman.

Recommended for you