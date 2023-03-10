Small wildfires are cheaper and less destructive than big fires.

That simple fact is the idea behind legislation authored by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and requested by Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. After seven years of effort, the bill was approved 97 to 0 by the Washington House of Representatives this week.

If it passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, local and tribal fire departments would be able to seek reimbursement from the Washington Department of Natural Resources for the cost of aviation incurred while trying to snuff fires.