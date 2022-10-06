When Tiffany Johnson and Mercedes Huff first met, they were both participating in the Distinguished Young Women’s program state competition.

Now, both their daughters are at the same competition. Ayva Johnson, of Moscow, and Annika Huff, of Lewiston, headed down to Idaho Falls on Sunday to prepare for a week of training for the two-day program scheduled to start Friday evening.

The Idaho Distinguished Young Women program is part of a national scholarship organization that awarded $30,200 last year in the state. The event Friday and Saturday will choose one representative who will go to nationals in Mobile, Ala.

