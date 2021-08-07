Eleven high school girls will compete in Washington state’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program beginning at 3 p.m. today via YouTube livestream.
Admission to the program is $20 and will help fund the program scholarships. Tickets are available by email at washington@distinguishedyw.org.
This is the state’s 64th annual scholarship program. Its goal is to emphasize education by providing scholarship opportunities to college-bound high school girls.
Each participant will be judged in talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The teens meet individually via internet with a panel of judges earlier in the week. The judging category, scholastic achievement, also was evaluated earlier.
Participating this year include Emma Bryson, of Colfax; Denni Fealy, of Garfield-Palouse; Maggie Meyer, of Colton-Uniontown and Katie Wheatley, of Pullman.
The current DYW of Washington is Kari Largent of Colfax.