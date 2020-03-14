High school Juniors Tovah Brantner, Paige Collier, Olivia Knauff, Rachel Meeuwsen and Rielee Renne will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garfield School Cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield.
The theme is “A Roaring Good Time.” The program is open to the public.
Participants will compete for more than $6,500 in college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the communities of Garfield and Palouse at the state level program in Pullman.
Tickets are $10 at the door for ages 12 and older. Children 11 and younger are free.
For more information, contact program co-chairs Anneliese Zook at (208) 669-3107 or Nicole Flansburg at (509) 595-1197.