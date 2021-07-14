E-scooters could soon be rolling in Moscow

An electric scooter company is expected to apply to introduce the devices in Moscow once the City Council approves a proposed ordinance that addresses the use of e-scooters, electric bicycles and other similar devices on streets, sidewalks and pathways.
Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said the council will consider approving the ordinance at Monday’s meeting after the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee appeared receptive to the measure earlier this week.
Belknap told the committee Monday the city has received inquiries from two e-scooter companies in the last six months who want to potentially start a shared mobility program (e-scooter rentals) in Moscow.
He said one of the companies, Bird, headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., appears to be very interested.
“They are the one company that seems to have an interest,” Belknap said.
He said Bird officials told him they hoped to launch last month in Moscow but Belknap told them the city had to nail down details, like the draft ordinance, before Bird could launch.
Moscow and the University of Idaho planned to implement a one-year pilot program in 2018 that would have brought 50 pedal-assisted e-bikes to the city and university, but the rollout was delayed several times since then and never came to fruition.
Rebecca Couch, UI director of parking and transportation services, said the university will likely be in talks with the city and Bird officials if the company commits to a rollout of e-scooters so that they can be implemented at the UI as well as the city.
Belknap said the Moscow Pathways and Moscow Transportation commissions have researched the issue of e-bikes and e-scooters in the city. He said the city felt it was appropriate to clearly address where and how the devices should be used in Moscow because of the potential increased use of e-scooters. E-bikes are already addressed by Idaho law but e-scooters are not addressed in state law and in Moscow City Code.
The proposed code amendment says riders of e-bikes, e-scooters and electric boards would have the same rights and responsibilities that a motor vehicle operator has in Idaho.
Those riding the electric devices would not be allowed to ride on a roadway against the flow of motorized vehicular traffic except where permitted by official signs or pavement markings, the code amendment states. Riders would be required to use a bike lane if one is available unless the bike lane is unsafe.
Operators of the electric devices traveling at a speed that delays a vehicle or vehicles following in the same lane shall be required — when it is unlawful or unsafe for the following vehicle to pass — to move as far to the right of the traveled roadway, or to the left where the bike, e-bike, e-scooter or e-board is in the left lane of a one-way roadway.
Electric riders would be allowed on sidewalks and in crosswalks except where prohibited by traffic control devices or when the number of pedestrians using the sidewalk renders riding on the sidewalk unsafe because of the risk of colliding with pedestrians, in which case the operator of the electric device would be required to walk the bike or electric device to an area where safe riding may resume.
The proposed amendment says bike and electric riders on a sidewalk or crosswalk shall not exceed 10 mph and must yield the right of way to any pedestrian. Under state law, bicyclists are allowed to ride on sidewalks and Belknap said that is the case in Moscow as well. Riders on a nonmotorized pathway shall not exceed 15 mph unless otherwise posted and shall yield the right of way to any pedestrian.
The proposed amendment says bikes and electric devices shall not be parked in a manner that obstructs or impedes the movement of pedestrians, motor vehicles or other bikes or electric devices.
Those who ride in an “inattentive, reckless, or careless manner,” including at high speeds, that endangers others or property would be guilty of misdemeanor reckless or inattentive operation, the proposed amendment says.
Belknap said the city also worked with the pathways and transportation commissions to prepare a license agreement for shared mobility providers that would regulate their operations and standards of performance.
The proposed license agreement says a company’s electric device shall not exceed 6 mph in downtown Moscow, which would include Jackson to Washington streets and Lewis to A streets, and on part of the University of Idaho campus, Belknap said.
“The Transportation Commission felt this was really the only critical area where we had such pedestrian activity that we wanted to manage that speed,” Belknap said.
Under the proposed license agreement, Belknap said a company’s electric device would not allow users to park a device at Friendship Square and at the Idaho Commons on the UI campus.
The council will consider approving the license agreement when a company applies to implement electric devices in the city.
