Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig are leading their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to Tuesday night’s early results.

Schmidt is leading Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 1,476 votes, or 70% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.

Saba Baig is leading Juliana Bollinger with 1,546 votes, or 73% of the total, for a four-year term. Baig is a Moscow resident who has served on the board since July 2022.

