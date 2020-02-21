Early voting for the presidential preference primary election will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through March 6 at the Latah County Auditor’s Office in the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, according to a Latah County Elections news release.
The office will also be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29 for early voting.
Absentee ballot request forms can be found at idahovotes.gov and must be received by the Elections department by 5 p.m. Feb. 28 for a mail-in ballot.
On Election Day, which is March 10, all voters are required to provide personal identification before signing the poll book and receiving a ballot.
By statute, there are five acceptable forms of identification: a valid driver’s license that does not need to be a STAR card; a passport; a tribal identification card that includes a photograph; a current student identification card issued by a high school or accredited institution of higher education; or a license to carry a concealed weapon.
If you are unable to present photo identification at the polls, but are listed in the poll book with your correct name and address, you may sign a Personal Identification Affidavit and you will be issued a ballot.
For more information, visit the Latah County Elections website or contact the office at (208) 883-2249. The office can provide residents with accurate voting information and help them understand the laws dealing with voting in a primary election.