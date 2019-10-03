Earning her Silver Award

Jessica Masters, a member of Moscow Girls Scout Troop 3732, recently completed her Silver Award, the second highest award that a Girl Scout can earn. The award requires community partnership and a minimum of 50 hours. For her project, Masters created “welcome home kits” for the Humane Society of the Palouse. The kits included pet supplies, treats and a brochure which focus on animal care and the prevention of animal abuse. They will go home with new pet owners who adopt from HSop or at one of its events. Masters will soon begin the journey toward earning her Gold Award, which can take about a year to complete and is the highest award given to Girl Scouts.