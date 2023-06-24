The ground shook Friday afternoon in Lewiston. But the commotion was likely human-caused, not a geologic event.

Around 3:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was detected south of Lewiston, according to the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

A number of Lewiston residents posted on social media about feeling the rumbling in their homes. Of those who mentioned their location, many of them were in the Lewiston Orchards.

