Easter in Pullman

Flowers and remnants of a veil are swept by the wind at the Easter services in the Trinity Lutheran Prayer Garden and Labyrinth in Pullman on April 4. Photo taken by Keith Collins.

Flowers and remnants of a veil are swept by the wind at the Easter services in the Trinity Lutheran Prayer Garden and Labyrinth in Pullman on April 4. Photo taken by Keith Collins.

Tags

Recommended for you