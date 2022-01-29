Echo chambers and potty training your cat

Have you heard about the trend among K-12 students who identify as cats?
Yeah, neither has anyone else except for one looney tunes lady who immediately jumped on her local school board in Midland, Mich. Her primary concern was for the appearance of litter boxes provided by the district in unisex bathrooms for children who identify as cats.
Now folks, if I could make this stuff up, I would move to Los Angeles and be a very successful screenwriter. You see, we used to know the difference between fiction and nonfiction. But now, put it up on the internet, make sure it is in a like-minded echo chamber, and boom, fiction is treated like fact.
Previously, people would have been embarrassed to say something like this, especially when it was shown to be false.
For the record, the school district’s superintendent, Michael E. Sharrow, sent a message to the school district to address the claim. His quotes below are posted on the WDBJ television website by Dane Kelly and Debra Dolan.
“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”
This was no doubt meant to disparage unisex bathrooms, public schools, and all the other possible euphemistic terms currently being floated to see which will work best in the midterm elections.
But maybe, it is a sinister plot to get back at cats and make them stay in their own lane. For more than 40 years now there have been books, videos and websites out there on how to get your cat to use a toilet. Even the people at Hartz (Hartz.com) have a piece titled, “Seven Steps to Toilet Training Your Cat.”
The first step is to move their litter box near the toilet you want them to eventually use. They warn though, go slow and be prepared for an accident or two.
Step 2 involves slowly, over time, raising the litter box to the same height as the toilet seat. Be sure the box doesn’t move when they jump up in it.
The third step is to keep sneaking up on the toilet by moving it closer each day until the box is now over the seat. Now start removing the litter little by little until there is very little left in the box.
Step 4 is the big one. Now you have to trick your cat with wax paper or a commercially available training device to center over the big open hole of the seat and then settle down enough to go there. There is a lot more detail to this step.
In Step 5, you have to keep increasing the target hole to the toilet until there is no litter, no litter pan, and only the toilet seat is there for a four-point landing by your cat when they need to go.
Step 6 cautions people to flush after each event. “Do not teach your cat to flush the toilet.” Oh, they can learn to do it alright. The problem is some get to really liking to do so. The next thing you know your water bill has gone up.
Step 7 says to reward your cat and offers some troubleshooting. If the kitty is still skittish about being over water, sprinkle some flushable litter on the surface to keep up the ruse.
There you have it. Keep your kids potty trained and consider training your cats to give up the litter box, too.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.