The State Board of Education says it will have to hire an outside attorney to defend itself in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

And the board plans to forward its legal bills to Labrador’s office.

The state board fired off a pointed letter to Labrador’s office Friday — 10 days after the attorney general sued the board over a series of closed-door discussions of the University of Idaho’s plans to acquire the University of Phoenix.

