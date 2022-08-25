Idaho State Board of Education members expressed full support of Gov. Brad Little’s special session proposal.
The board amended its agenda in a regular Wednesday meeting to include a discussion of Little’s education funding proposals in a scheduled special legislative session.
Little called for a special session Tuesday announcing the state will use its record budget surplus to address historic inflation. Government officials will discuss using a $2 billion projected budget surplus to distribute tax reliefs and invest in education in a special legislative session beginning next Thursday.
If approved, the state will invest $410 million to Idaho’s education through an ongoing sales tax transfer, $330 million will go toward K-12 public schools and $80 million will be invested in higher education institutions. Idahoans could also see tax cuts and one-time income tax rebates as a result of the special session.
The board did not take action on this item because the proposal is too early to comply with Idaho’s Open Meetings Law timelines, but members expressed individual opinions on the matter.
“I think this is potentially the biggest thing that has happened for Idaho education,” said board President Kurt Liebich. “This is a significant investment not only in our K-12 system and our higher education system, but our entire system.”
Liebich added that “our ability to continue to move the dial on student achievement will be improved with this investment.”
The proposal, if approved, would be a historical moment for Idaho as the state’s largest investment in education.
“This speaks to the commitment of our governor and our Legislature to quality education,” said Vice Preisdent Linda Clark.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra also weighed in on the proposal.
“It’s a great day for public education,” Ybarra said. “It will be a great ending to (my) term to watch this happen for public education.” Ybarra announced in January that she will not return to office.
A total of 62 co-sponsors have already signed on to the bill
The board also approved the fiscal year 2024 budget requests from all eight of Idaho’s higher education institutions.
Idaho’s four-year institutions submitted collaborative, cooperative line items focusing on statewide needs to help “move the needle” for the state’s education, said Gideon Tolman, chief financial officer for the board.
The institutions came up with three system-wide line items, concentrating on health care, cybersecurity, and retention and degree completion, Tolman said. A fourth collaborative item on nuclear energy was sent by University of Idaho and Idaho State University, Tolman added.
The institutions’ health care item focused on expanding nursing capacity and other health care-related professions. The cybersecurity item concentrated on expanding the state’s resources and education opportunities for people qualified to work in the cybersecurity field. The retention and degree completion emphasis focuses on providing students support, retaining students at institutions and graduating from institutions with workforce ready skills and degrees. The nuclear efforts item specifically looked at engineering positions and training nuclear engineering faculty.
Tolman stated in an email that the higher education requests amount to a rough total of $50.5 million. According to public records the Daily News obtained, the Collaborative Health Care Workforce Expansion Initiative will receive about $11.5 million, the Cybersecurity Collaboration will receive approximately $19.5 million, the Retention and Degree Completion line item equates to roughly $6.5 million and the Joint Nuclear Program phase II will receive around $12.8 million in funding.
“These requests will propel higher education into the forefront of many industry needs for cyber, healthcare and nuclear graduates.” said UI President Scott Green. “Investing … puts our state to the forefront of industries that work for our economy and continue to thrive.”