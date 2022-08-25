Idaho State Board of Education members expressed full support of Gov. Brad Little’s special session proposal.

The board amended its agenda in a regular Wednesday meeting to include a discussion of Little’s education funding proposals in a scheduled special legislative session.

Little called for a special session Tuesday announcing the state will use its record budget surplus to address historic inflation. Government officials will discuss using a $2 billion projected budget surplus to distribute tax reliefs and invest in education in a special legislative session beginning next Thursday.

