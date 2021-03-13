BOISE — The joint budget committee completed the bulk of its work Friday, approving a $2.65 billion Idaho public schools budget on a near-unanimous vote.
The fiscal 2022 budget included a record $2.34 billion in state general fund support. That’s an increase of $73.6 million, or 3.7 percent, which makes it the smallest increase since fiscal 2015.
However, when federal and dedicated funds are added, the total K-12 budget is up $309.8 million, or 13.2 percent, largely because of an infusion of $240 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars.
The overall schools budget is divided into six divisions, plus a separate budget for educational services for the deaf and blind. Six of the seven budgets were approved on unanimous, 20-0 votes.
All seven budget bills still need to pass the House and Senate before going to the governor. Among other items, the combined budgets includes:
$44.9 million in additional funding for the “career ladder” teacher compensation plan. Total career ladder salaries and benefits now amount to $1.057 billion.
A $20 million (2.27 percent) increase in discretionary funding, which schools use for a variety of miscellaneous expenses.
Another $9.7 million for advanced opportunities, which includes dual-credit courses that help students get a head start on a college degree. That brings total funding for advanced opportunities to $29.7 million.
$20 million for summer reading programs and other efforts to address learning loss stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
A 2 percent merit-based salary increase for school administrators and classified staff.
And a $10.5 million, or 5.2 percent, increase in state funding for health insurance.
