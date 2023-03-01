BOISE — The House Education Committee on Tuesday heard three informal presentations regarding new education savings account, or ESA, proposals. The Senate on Monday rejected a universal ESA bill.

Committee Chairperson Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said the legislation will go before the committee Thursday. All of the proposals would allow the money in the ESA to go toward private schools.

Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, proposed expanding an existing college savings account program known as a 529 plan. These savings accounts can be used to for college tuition as well as K-12 private and religious school tuition. Crane said it’s not currently covering home-schooled students.