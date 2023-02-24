BOISE — In a relatively long meeting, in which small details and wording were discussed and debated at length, the House Education Committee on Thursday returned two proposals to sponsors that would have put free feminine hygiene products in schools and defined “abstinence” in state code.

Draft legislation is introduced in a print hearing, which is usually a short hearing to address technical questions about the proposal, and committee members vote whether or not to introduce it and assign it a bill number.

Period products