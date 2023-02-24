BOISE — In a relatively long meeting, in which small details and wording were discussed and debated at length, the House Education Committee on Thursday returned two proposals to sponsors that would have put free feminine hygiene products in schools and defined “abstinence” in state code.
Draft legislation is introduced in a print hearing, which is usually a short hearing to address technical questions about the proposal, and committee members vote whether or not to introduce it and assign it a bill number.
Period products
Reps. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, and Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, introduced legislation to require public schools and public charter schools to provide free period products to female students from sixth through 12th grade.
“The purpose is to help end period poverty that is happening to young women all across the United States and here in Idaho as well,” she said. “These young women have faced so many challenges, and we think this will be a real positive thing for our schools, positive thing for our young women.”
Period poverty is defined as a lack of access to feminine hygiene products, facilities and education, according to the Journal of Global Health Reports.
Furniss said the issue arose in his district and he was approached about addressing it. He said he heard stories of young girls being too embarrassed to ask for help, or missing school because of the issue.
“I don’t pretend to be an expert in this, but I am an expert in one thing, and that’s womanhood,” Furniss said. “I’m an expert in knowing that women have feelings … this bill sends a message to the schools to let them know that this is a serious issue.”
The committee voted 8-9 to return the bill to sponsors, primarily over concerns regarding if it would allow it to be used in boys’ bathrooms and whether it would be administered by the State Department of Education.
“I’m on the side of not playing these games that we need to provide boys the same feminine hygiene products that we provide girls,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said she was concerned with the program being overseen by the state Department of Education and thought local school boards could be involved.
There was also a question from Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, about potential negative reactions to the products, such as toxic shock syndrome, and if the state would be taking on the risk if it imposed them on the districts.
McCann noted that modern products are designed better and those issues are very rare. Toxic shock syndrome affects about 1 in 100,000 people, and about half the cases are unrelated to menstruation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
After a motion, substitute motion and amended substitute motion — which is the maximum number of changes to a motion that can be made — the committee eventually voted to return the legislation to the sponsors for changes, with Chair Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, casting the tie-breaking vote.
Yamamoto told the sponsors she would allow them to bring back another proposal in a timely manner.
“I have no intention of just dragging my feet on this,” she said.
Abstinence definition
Although the bill’s sponsor, Ehardt, touted the bill as, “the simplest bill I’ve ever brought,” her legislation to define abstinence in statute resulted in a broad discussion about sex education classes in Idaho and whether or not there was a real issue.
Eventually, Yamamoto said she acknowledged that the print hearing isn’t meant to debate the bill and ended discussion.
The committee voted 11-6 to return it to the sponsor; Ehardt will also have the opportunity to bring back another version.
The legislation would have added the definition of abstinence as, “the absence of any sexual activity prior to marriage, which activity includes physical contact between individuals involving intimate or private areas of the body” that can potentially result in pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, or present emotional risks.
Ehardt said the issue arose because she heard of sex education programs that were being billed as “abstinence” programs in which abstinence was being defined as abstaining from getting pregnant or sexually transmitted diseases.
“That’s my frustration, that we’re deceiving our parents,” she said.
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said he had a broad issue with the bill, which he saw in line with a number or proposals that have been brought forward because of issues in other states.
“I see absolutely no need, no reason whatsoever, for this bill,” Berch said. “I’m just really tired of it, I think we have far more bigger fish to fry.”
Ehardt strongly refuted Berch, saying that there were instances of schools in Idaho using programs with a different definition of abstinence than what she presented.
McCann said she thought it was incorrect to say schools in Idaho are teaching “solely abstinence.”
When Ehardt started to refute McCann, Yamamoto said she shouldn’t have allowed the bill to be debated and ended discussion.
There were also discussions on the location of the definition under the “sex education” definition of Idaho code.
A motion to introduce the bill with an amendment changing the order to put sex education above abstinence failed. McCann then made a motion to return the bill to Ehardt, which passed.
Sponsors of both legislation will be able to return to the committee and try again to get bills introduced.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.