Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction said her office is exploring ways for school districts to bridge a gap in funding created by a shift in how Idaho allocates money to schools.
Debbie Critchfield visited the University of Idaho campus Wednesday in Moscow as part of her tour around the state to talk about recent Idaho legislation.
Critchfield said the top issue school districts are discussing is Idaho’s shift to funding schools based on average daily attendance instead of enrollment.
Idaho temporarily based its funding on enrollment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an April 12 Idaho Education News report, this was meant to address volatile attendance numbers that were caused by remote learning, school closures and other pandemic-related complications.
With a return to funding schools based on attendance, Critchfield said Wednesday that her office is looking at short-term and long-term solutions to help schools that will receive less money from the state because of the change.
Critchfield said school districts have fixed costs “regardless of if your student is there four days a week, three days a week.”
“But the state only honors you up to so many hours,” she said.
One way districts can overcome that funding gap is to use federal emergency relief funding that was distributed in response to the pandemic. Schools have until September of next year to spend or obligate money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“If you haven’t decided what you’re going to do with that money, I really would encourage you to hold on to it and use it to bridge this gap until we can find a longer fix,” Critchfield said.
They could use that money for construction projects, but one school official who attended Wednesday’s meeting said she has not been able to find contractors to take on a construction project in her district. Critchfield said she expects this type of problem will continue.
“We need to now believe that this is our new normal, that it’s going to be harder to hire people,” she said. “It’s going to be harder to get our facilities taken care of.”
She said the Idaho State Board of Education will extend enrollment-based funding to the end of the 2022-23 school year, but then officials will look at what can be done within the limits of the attendance-based funding model to ensure schools get adequate funding.
“As we see less support for levies around the state, particularly for districts who use or count on that for a large part of their operational expenses, it’s the perfect storm of all of these things coming together at the same time,” Critchfield said. “That’s why I say work is being done to understand the short-term solution until we can get to a place where we say this makes sense, this is how we need to fund our schools.”