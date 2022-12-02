Ed Schriever hangs up his director hat

Ed Schriever poses for a photo with his dog, Macy. Schriever is retiring as director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at 39 years with the agency.

 Courtesy photo

Effectively managing fish and wildlife populations while meeting diverse societal expectations is an intricate balancing act in the eyes of Ed Schriever.

The dexterity and diplomacy required to pull it off is difficult and in the coming decades it’s quite likely to become even harder. But it’s also a lot of fun.

Schriever has served as director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game since 2019. He will retire from the position in February following 39 years with the agency.

