The Palouse Writers Guild will have a multi-author book signing 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Authors Al Halsey, Brian Knight, Dave Ackley, Guy Worthey, Janet Richards, Mark Ready, Nate Barham and Sanan Kolva will participate. The group of authors have works appearing in more than 40 books.
Creative Writing Club students from the Pullman campus of Spokane Falls Community College will be on hand to sign copies of their latest publication. Proceeds from the sale of the school’s anthology are used to fund conference attendance, publication of future anthologies and support the club’s future writing endeavors.
For information and to read author biographies, visit this shortened link: bit.ly/2KXizSO.