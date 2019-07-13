Pullman firefighters evacuated 10 people from eight residences Friday afternoon after a contractor cut a 4-inch natural gas pipeline on Sunnyside Hill.
According to a Pullman Fire Department news release, firefighters were notified around 3:30 p.m. of the smell of natural gas near the 200 block of Southwest Church Street. When crews arrived, they immediately determined the severity of the leak, notified Avista and cordoned off the area. Crews laid a hose line in the area as a precaution.
Officials said a contractor was using an excavator in the area and discovered the metal pipe. The contractor didn’t believe it was a natural gas line and started to cut the metal pipe, only to discover a plastic 4-inch natural gas line inside, according to the news release.
Avista crews arrived at about 5:30 p.m. Three homes were cut off from natural gas as of Friday night. There were no injuries.