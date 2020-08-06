Eight new local COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
In Latah County, six people tested positive for COVID-19, including a male and female under 20 years old. The other patients include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.
There have been 88 confirmed cases this year in Latah County.
Whitman County has received two new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 97. One is a male between the ages of 0-19 years old. One is female between the ages of 20-39 years old. Both are stable and isolating at home.
There have been no deaths in either county.