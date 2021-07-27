Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Latah County since Saturday.
The latest cases include one person between the ages of 5-12, three people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s and two in their 50s. No new deaths were reported.
Nez Perce County had 12 new cases during the past three days.
There have been 3,081 confirmed cases in Latah County since the pandemic began and 167 probable cases. There have been 12 total deaths.
The risk in Latah County is considered minimal as of Friday, according to Idaho Public Health.
Whitman County did not update its COVID-19 case count as of Monday afternoon. The total number of cases, according to data from Thursday, is at 4,447. There have been 50 total deaths and 131 hospitalizations.