Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday for the Palouse.
Whitman County has reported seven new COVID-19 cases since Monday.
This pushes the total number of cases to 4,437. The number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began remain unchanged at 50 and 129, respectively.
One new case was reported Wednesday in Latah County. The patient is between 18-29 years old. Nez Perce County also reported one new case.
No new deaths because of the virus were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in Latah County since the start of the pandemic is 3,050 and the number of probable cases is 165.