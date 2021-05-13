Local health agencies reported five new COVID-19 cases in Latah County and three in Whitman County Wednesday.
The five Latah County cases increased the county’s total to 3,137 (2,974 confirmed and 163 probable cases). The new cases include two people in the 18-29 age range, two people in their 40s and one man in his 30s.
Of the 3,137 cases, 2,999 have recovered, 128 are open and 10 have died.
The three Whitman County cases pushed the total since the pandemic started to 4,291. Deaths and hospitalizations in the county remained unchanged at 48 and 109, respectively.