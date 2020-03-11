Echo Casey, Adriana Arciga, Cassie Quiring, Alyssa Felton, Kendra Heitstuman, Brenna Morris, Klancey Beebe and Taylor Carpenter will compete in the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Potlatch Program that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Potlatch High School Gym, 230 Sixth St.
This year’s theme is “Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful.”
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for children in kindergarten through 12th grade and free for children preschool age and younger.
Participants will compete for $7,000 in scholarship funds, and the opportunity to represent their community at the state level program.