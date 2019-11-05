Election Day is here.
Palouse-area residents can vote on several open mayor, city council and school board seats and a couple of propositions as well.
In Washington, ballots for the general election must be deposited or postmarked by today. They can be deposited in a drop box or turned in at the county elections office by 8 p.m. Ballot boxes are available at the Whitman County Elections Center in Colfax or at Pullman City Hall.
With Washington now allowing same-day registration, voters can register to vote today and can do so in person at the Elections Center in Colfax.
In Idaho, polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must bring picture identification or they will be required to sign a personal identification affidavit. Voter registration will be available at polling places with proper identification and proof of address.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the Latah County Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. to be counted.
Pullman: Two challengers have entered the Pullman City Council race, while the rest of Pullman city government seats feature candidates running unopposed. Chris Johnson is running against incumbent Ann Parks for the Ward District 1 City Council seat. Francis Benjamin is challenging incumbent Eileen Macoll for the at large seat.
City councilors Pat Wright and Nathan Weller are running unopposed, as is Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson for his fourth and final term.
Jim Evermann and Allison Munch-Rotolo are running unopposed for their respective Pullman School Board seats, leaving the only contested race to be between Susan Weed and Beth Ficklin.
Proposition 1: Pullman Regional Hospital for the second time this year is asking voters to support Proposition 1, a $29 million bond to fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical record system. The expansion would include space for a residency program. The bond will raise taxes to 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
Colfax: All four Colfax City Council seats on the ballot are contested. Andrew Stewart and Mark Mackleit are the candidates for the Council 4 seat. Ben Miller and Sarina Roberts are vying for the Council 5 seat. Dominic Villareal is challenging Jim Kackman for the Council 6 seat. And Thomas Huntwork is running against Jeremiah Roberts for the Council 7 spot.
Colfax will have a new mayor to replace retiring Todd Vanek as James Retzer is running unopposed.
Palouse: Voters in Palouse will vote on Palouse City and Palouse School Board positions. Only the Palouse School District 3 race is contested.
Colton: Colton residents will vote on Colton City and School Board, all of which are uncontested.
Whitman County: Those living in the unincorporated areas of Whitman County were asked to approve or reject a property tax levy lid lift to fund maintenance and improvements to rural roads, including gravel purchase, grading and pavement repair. The measure would increase the tax levy to $2.25 per $1,000. Voters will also decide on the fate of several special election tax levies for Palouse, Albion and Colton.
Moscow: James Urquidez, Kelsey Berends, Maureen Laflin, Sandra Kelly, Anne Zabala and Brandon Mitchell are running for three, four-year city council seats. Residents can vote at the Latah County Fairgrounds, except those living in precincts 2, 3, 4 and 17, who can vote at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.
Bovill: Sam Walker and Diane Holt are running for mayor; Lonnie Olson, Michael Stradley and Rex Cromer are running for four-year city council Seat 1; Lisa Beyer is running for two-year city council Seat 2; and Michael McCann is running for four-year city council Seat 3.
Deary: John Henderson is running for the four-year mayor position; Jason Johnson, Christy Sanderson and Karen Caffrey are running for two of the four-year city council positions.
Genesee: Ryan Banks, Nyla Roach and Cody Bailey are running for two of the four-year city council positions. Residents can also vote for or against issuing sewer revenue bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $6,200,000 to cover a portion of the costs of improvements to the wastewater treatment and collection system.
Juliaetta: Richard Groseclose is running for a four-year mayor term; Jeff Klone, Eric McDowell, Vickie Witt and Wendi Dodge are running for two of the four-year city council positions; and no one is running for the open two-year seat.
Kendrick: Tony Shipman is running for the two-year mayor position; Denise Behler, Paul Rush and Carol Bradford are running for two of the four-year city council seats; and Zach Voglewede is running for the open two-year city council position.
Onaway: Sharon Shaffer is running for the four-year mayor position and Kenneth Owens is running for one of the two four-year city council positions.
Potlatch: David Brown is running for the four-year mayor position and Joan Bender is running for one of the two four-year city council seats.
Troy: Jeff Shrewsberry, Steve Corr and Paul Groseclose are running for the four-year mayor seat; Cindy Gray, Cori Sandler, Bill Abbott and Korey Chapman are running for two of the four-year city council seats; and Kyle Osborn and John Menter are running for the four-year Troy School District Trustee Zone 2 seat.