Selected results from Tuesday’s election. Winners designated with an ‘X’

LATAH COUNTY

Latah County Commission 2nd District

X Tom Lamar (D): 12,645

Gabriel Rench (R): 7,524

Latah County Commission 1st District

X Kathie LaFortune (D): 14,946

Sheriff

X Richie Skiles (R): 16,600

Prosecuting Attorney

X Bill Thompson (D): 15,958

WHITMAN COUNTY

County reports 3,000 ballots yet to be counted.

Whitman County Commission, Dist. 2

Tom Handy: 6,746

Dean Kinzer (R): 6,683

Write-in: 74

IDAHO

Idaho Dist. 5 Senator

X Dave Nelson (D): 12,649 (Latah County votes — 11,540; Benewah County votes — 1,109)

Dan Foreman (R): 12,464 (L — 8,773; B — 3,691)

Idaho Dist 5 Rep A

X Brandon Mitchell (R): 13,877 (L — 10,036; B — 3,841)

Dulce Kersting-Lark (D): 11,140 (L — 10,226; B — 914)

Idaho Dist 5 Rep B

X Caroline Nilsson Troy (R): 13,968 (L — 10,449; B — 3,519)

Renee Love (D): 10,279 (L — 9,418; B — 861)

James Hartley (C): 942 (L — 525; B — 417)

WASHINGTON

Senator — Legislative District 9

X Mark Schoesler (R): 34,984

Jenn Goulet (D): 17,623

State Rep. 1, Legislative District 9

X Mary Dye (R): 38,852

Brett Borden (D): 12,061

State Rep. 2 — Legislative District 9

X Joe Schmick (R): 42,422

Write-in: 1,832

FEDERAL (Idaho)

United States Representative, Dist. 1

X Russ Fulcher (R): 310,737

Rudy Soto (D): 131,268

Joe Evans (L): 16,435

United States Senator

X Jim Risch (R): 537,456

Paulette Jordan (D) 285, 824

Natalie Fleming (I): 25,328

Ray Writz (C): 10,172

FEDERAL (Washington)

United States Representative, Dist. 5

X Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R): 195,907

Dave Wilson (D): 133,419

WHITEPINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Aaron Proctor

X Recall: 130

Retain: 98

GENESEE BOND ELECTION

X In favor: 451

Against: 95

JULIAETTA BOND ELECTION

X In favor: 224

Against: 65

