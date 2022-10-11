Electric sunset

The Sept. 9 sunset was especially striking from Steve Weeks’ vantage point along the levee bypass walkway in Lewiston.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Structure collapse at UI fraternity injures four
- Fatal crash reported in southern Spokane County
- Jet service lands for first time at Pullman
- $5,000 stolen from Pullman Walmart
- Moscow man sentenced to 10 years for battery, child porn charges
- Pro-choice advocates rally in Moscow
- Idaho tax commission launches online rebate tracker
- UI lands largest grant in its history
- Three injured in three-vehicle crash
- Kendrick shuts out Liberty Bell in ‘chippy’ game