A traffic study will be required before developers can go forward with a proposed 13-story apartment building near the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and Johnson Avenue in Pullman.
The proposed development, Elevate Student Housing, has been a source of concern for Pullman residents who have argued the 13-story building is not a good fit for the location and that increased traffic to and from the area will stress existing intersections and commuter patience.
According to a notice published on the City of Pullman’s Facebook page, the city has issued a final “mitigated determination of nonsignificance” in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act for the building.
The apartment building proposed by Nelson Brothers includes 292 apartments and 693 bedrooms on a 4.9-acre site. It also includes parking spaces on the first five levels of the structure.
Though the proposal has met environmental requirements, the city’s determination comes with several conditions that must be fulfilled before construction can begin.
A traffic impact analysis is required to show the apartment’s effects on Bishop Boulevard’s intersections, including at Main Street, Bleasner Drive, Johnson Avenue, Professional Mall Boulevard and Klemgard Avenue. The analysis must include effects on bicyclists and pedestrians.
A sanitary sewer engineering analysis is required to check the capacity of the sewer main along Bishop Boulevard. The sewer main may need to be enlarged for this development.
Because the apartment would be located in the city’s low water pressure zone, water system improvements may be required to provide adequate fire flow and water pressure to the upper portion of the building.
The height of the building requires a review by the FAA to determine whether lighting is required.
The public can file an appeal of this determination of nonsignificance to the hearing examiner at City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman, WA 99163. Appeals must be filed no later than Oct. 7.
Pullman Director of Public Works Kevin Gardes can be contacted for additional information about how to file an appeal. He can be contacted at (509) 338-3217.