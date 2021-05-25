Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Monday, including seven in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 3,183.
New cases included one woman in her 40s, a man and a woman in their 60s, a woman and two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.
As of Monday, 3,066 people in Latah County have recovered from the virus and 10 have died since the pandemic began.
Latah County is the only county in the region that remains in the “moderate risk” category, according to the health district’s website.
Whitman County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which brings its total to 4,322. According to Whitman County Public Health, total hospitalizations related to the virus rose by one since Friday to 114 and deaths because of COVID-19 remained unchanged at 49.
With just 39 cases between May 2 and May 15, the county appears to be inching closer to what is considered “low activity level” by the State Department of Health. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced earlier this month the state aims to fully reopen June 30.
On Friday, Inslee announced that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask inside or outside, except in certain locations (health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools and public transportation).
This proclamation also clarifies that business owners may adopt an “honor system” and may assume that any customer who is not wearing a face covering has been fully vaccinated.
Business owners and local authorities have the option to require that customers wear a face covering, and that local authorities may not prohibit business owners from requiring that their customers wear a face covering.