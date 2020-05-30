Elise Rex will turn 100 on Friday and to celebrate her birthday during a season of social distancing, Rex’s granddaughter, Molly Flora, invites community members to create a short “birthday parade” outside Rex’s window.
Flora said Rex loves to see neighbors walk their dogs and children going to school or the park. Celebrators may pass by 3 p.m. Friday at 645 SW Fountain St. in Pullman.
Rex was born June 5, 1920, in Whitehall, Mont., on her family’s dairy farm, to parents Archille and Ester Patacini. She was the fourth child of six. On June 6, 1941, she married Clifford Rex. They moved to Walla Walla in 1962, where she worked in the canneries from 1968 to 1986. Her son and daughter are Dennis Rex, of Walla Walla, and Linda Fisher, of Pullman.
Rex is a grandmother to nine grandchildren and has eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in June.
– Staff report