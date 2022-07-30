Lining the walls of the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, paintings incorporating artist Lee Sekaquaptewa’s cultural identity fill the space — depictions of an owl, a coyote and a salmon showcase the importance nature and the land have among his people and their history.

The Dahmen Barn in Uniontown is hosting Sekaquaptewa, a multi-tribal Native American artist, during its newest exhibit, “Art by Lee Sekaquaptewa.”

The exhibit can be viewed at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the barn. The artist will be attending the exhibit at 1 p.m. Sunday to answer questions and talk about his art.

